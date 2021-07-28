Sign up
Photo 1344
Helping
Had to call the workmen to cut open my kitchen ceiling and find the leak (I don't have a crawlspace or attic unfortunately). They got to the problem but had to leave to get a part . . . and someone climbed up to make sure everything was in order.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1500
photos
89
followers
136
following
368% complete
View this month »
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
365 Project
iPhone 6
28th July 2021 10:25am
Tags
ladder
,
cat
,
help
,
labor
