Previous
Next
"I do it" by jb030958
116 / 365

"I do it"

My granddaughter Brynn taking my picture. Please excuse the messy background as both grandchildren had trashed the playroom. 😟
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Ahhhhh SO cute!
February 10th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Think of the backround as “toy Bokeh”
February 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise