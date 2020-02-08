Previous
Next
Standing on the dock of the bay..... by jb030958
115 / 365

Standing on the dock of the bay.....

These 3 all stopped to look at something to the left. Wish they were sitting then my title would have been one of my favorite songs......
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise