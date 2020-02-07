Previous
Waxing moon by jb030958
114 / 365

Waxing moon

I really thought that this was a full moon, but it’s not full until February 9. Waxing moon definition, the moon at any time after new moon and before full moon, so called cause its illuminated area is increasing.
Photo taken at 6:19 p.m.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
31% complete

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
I love the cloud cover around the moon Jen!
February 8th, 2020  
