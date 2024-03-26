Previous
Next
Sugar by jb030958
Photo 846

Sugar

Our beloved dog Sugar is no longer with us. We had to make the hardest decision of our lives yesterday. She was our best friend for 15 1/2 years and we miss her so much. Rest in peace Sug. 💙
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Prayers, hugs, and much love to you and your family… our beloved pets give so much to us and it is so hard to let them go. Sug looks very peaceful here all snuggled up in her bed.
May 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Sorry for the loss of your furbaby.
May 5th, 2024  
Jennie B.
@kvphoto Thank you KV. I seem to remember that your dog is named Sugar. I hope I got that right.
May 5th, 2024  
Jennie B.
@randystreat Thank you Kathy.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise