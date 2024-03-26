Sign up
Photo 846
Sugar
Our beloved dog Sugar is no longer with us. We had to make the hardest decision of our lives yesterday. She was our best friend for 15 1/2 years and we miss her so much. Rest in peace Sug. 💙
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
4
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
26th March 2024 3:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
sugar
KV
ace
Prayers, hugs, and much love to you and your family… our beloved pets give so much to us and it is so hard to let them go. Sug looks very peaceful here all snuggled up in her bed.
May 5th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Sorry for the loss of your furbaby.
May 5th, 2024
Jennie B.
@kvphoto
Thank you KV. I seem to remember that your dog is named Sugar. I hope I got that right.
May 5th, 2024
Jennie B.
@randystreat
Thank you Kathy.
May 5th, 2024
