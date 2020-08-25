Previous
Next
Abstract by jb030958
310 / 365

Abstract

I little abstract made from light coming through the blinds and shining on the floor.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise