Previous
Next
333 / 365
Hazy sunrise
Took this on my walk yesterday . Its a little hazy and weather reports are attributing our hazy sky from the CA fires. It's hard to imagine that it's traveling so far.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
2
1
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
425
photos
49
followers
32
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
16th September 2020 7:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
levy
,
oreserve
,
septssubjects
bep
Very atmospheric.
September 17th, 2020
KV
ace
Gorgeous tones and lovely light and reflections. Fav
September 17th, 2020
