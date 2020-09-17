Previous
Hazy sunrise by jb030958
333 / 365

Hazy sunrise

Took this on my walk yesterday . Its a little hazy and weather reports are attributing our hazy sky from the CA fires. It's hard to imagine that it's traveling so far.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Jennie B.

bep
Very atmospheric.
September 17th, 2020  
KV ace
Gorgeous tones and lovely light and reflections. Fav
September 17th, 2020  
