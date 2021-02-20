31 years old

In November these mugs turned 31 years old. Now you may wonder how would you remember that? My oldest child was on a Boy Scout trip to Washington, DC and his baby sister was born while he was away on the trip. He was 9 years old and was accompanied by my sister since my husband had to stay with our other daughter and me since the baby was 9 days late by that time. So my sister said that he wanted to buy me something and this is what he picked out.

Since they have hearts I’m including them for my February month of hearts.