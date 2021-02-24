Previous
Good Morning by jb030958
Photo 475

Good Morning

Here is my heart-shaped tea bag holder. Bought a set of 4 many years ago. Only 1 has survived 😥
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details

Bep
Tea, honey, a nice start of the day.
February 24th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Lovely sunny composition
February 24th, 2021  
