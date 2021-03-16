Previous
Next
Prep bowl by jb030958
Photo 497

Prep bowl

This is a little prep bowl. I have a set of 4 one of each color orange, yellow, green and blue. They come in handy when measuring for baking like 1 teaspoon of ingredients.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Cute little bowl, lovely colour
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise