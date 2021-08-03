Previous
Gene and Barbara by jb030958
Gene and Barbara

Another for “friends”. We met Gene and Barbara on our honeymoon and have been good friends ever since then (42 years). They were at our house in June and we will be going to see them in a few weeks. Looking forward to it!
Jennie B.

Kathy ace
Nice smiles. How wonderful to have friends for so long. Have a nice visit.
August 14th, 2021  
