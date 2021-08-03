Sign up
Photo 603
Gene and Barbara
Another for “friends”. We met Gene and Barbara on our honeymoon and have been good friends ever since then (42 years). They were at our house in June and we will be going to see them in a few weeks. Looking forward to it!
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
775
photos
62
followers
32
following
Tags
friends
,
august21words
Kathy
ace
Nice smiles. How wonderful to have friends for so long. Have a nice visit.
August 14th, 2021
