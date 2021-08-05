Previous
She's smiling! by jb030958
Photo 603

She's smiling!

Our granddaughter is always making silly faces when we say "smile". Finally a real smile!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Kathy A ace
Such a sweet little face
August 14th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
@kjarn 😊
August 14th, 2021  
