Previous
Next
Cyclamen Plant by jb030958
Photo 769

Cyclamen Plant

Just an old photo taken back in March that was never posted. Still have the plant but the flowers are gone now.😞
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
They are a lovely colour
June 20th, 2022  
Jennie B.
@kjarn yes too bad the flowers are gone.
How’s your new place?
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise