Photo 769
Cyclamen Plant
Just an old photo taken back in March that was never posted. Still have the plant but the flowers are gone now.😞
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
365
365
30th March 2022
plant
Kathy A
ace
They are a lovely colour
June 20th, 2022
Jennie B.
@kjarn
yes too bad the flowers are gone.
How’s your new place?
June 20th, 2022
