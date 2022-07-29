Previous
Next
Freshly picked by jb030958
Photo 801

Freshly picked

I picked these this morning from our vegetable garden. The only things doing well this summer are the Kirby cucumbers. But I will be using the peppers tonight for stuffed peppers.😁
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise