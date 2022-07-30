Previous
Time to make the pickles by jb030958
Photo 802

Time to make the pickles

The Kirby cucumbers have been growing like weeds! It must have been that heat wave we had last week.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
