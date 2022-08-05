Sign up
Photo 806
This was a surprise!
When I came out of my house there was this turtle in the street! We do live across the road from a canal but usually don't see these big turtles.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S906U
Taken
5th August 2022 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle
Kathy
ace
Nice close up look at it's head and eyes.
August 5th, 2022
