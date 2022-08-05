Previous
This was a surprise! by jb030958
This was a surprise!

When I came out of my house there was this turtle in the street! We do live across the road from a canal but usually don't see these big turtles.
Jennie B.

Kathy ace
Nice close up look at it's head and eyes.
August 5th, 2022  
