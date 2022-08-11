Previous
Next
Dock of the bay by jb030958
Photo 808

Dock of the bay

Just a quick shot of the empty dock at the park. A cloudy day and I got rained on during my walk.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I like the pop of the first third of the boards
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise