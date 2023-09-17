Previous
Eggplant flower by jb030958
Photo 829

Eggplant flower

Our eggplants are still producing! We’ve had so many eggplants this year that now I’m more interested in taking photos of them than eating them. 😃
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Jennie B.

@jb030958
