Cloudy day by jb030958
Cloudy day

After 3 full days of rain the sun still isn't out but I had to take a walk anyway. It was very dreary this morning, hoping for some clear skies this afternoon.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
bkb in the city
Still a very nice shot
September 26th, 2023  
