Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1472
A book and a Rose
"Sant Jordi". This popular festivity, this year, has moved to the "cloud".
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jborrases
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other. You can also follow me on Flickr :...
1494
photos
66
followers
65
following
403% complete
View this month »
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd April 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
blackandwhite
,
camera
,
nikon
,
rose
,
selfportrait
,
danbo
,
spotting
,
santjordi
,
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close