Previous
Photo 1741
Street Artist
Very beautiful spray paint of a fantastic representation of the city of Zarb Full Color. See more on his instagram profile:
https://www.instagram.com/zarbfullcolor/
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
0
Juan B.
ace
@jborrases
I've been interested in photography since time ago. I like street photography, airplane photography, candid and many other.
Tags
blackandwhite
,
memories
,
spraypaint
,
zarbfullcolor
Suzanne
ace
I like the layers in this photo: the street art, the cyclist taking the photo of it, your photo of the photographer. It's a complex but pleasing scene.
August 11th, 2023
