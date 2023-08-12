Previous
Ostras by jborrases
Ostras

Oysters stall from a Fresh Market. The spanish word "ostras" not only means oyster, It is used to express to be surpresided of something, and unexpected situation and so. - "¡Ostras! ... I won the national lotery, or I found the house keys"
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

