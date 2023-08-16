Previous
Vila de Gracia by jborrases
Photo 1746

Vila de Gracia

Popeye, his son, Mortadelo and Filemon are part of the decorations of some streets of Gracia Neighboord during its festivities. Feel free to look the entire series on flickr : https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjARicw
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

