Day 360: COAL, Santa ! by jeanniec57
Photo 1069

Day 360: COAL, Santa !

Dear Santa,
I love all my presents but one. I thought you brought the naughty list people COAL ... not a COLD.
Next year, just bring coal. I won't complain !
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
