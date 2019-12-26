Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1069
Day 360: COAL, Santa !
Dear Santa,
I love all my presents but one. I thought you brought the naughty list people COAL ... not a COLD.
Next year, just bring coal. I won't complain !
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
1069
photos
27
followers
21
following
292% complete
View this month »
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
2
365
NIKON D3000
26th December 2019 11:26am
