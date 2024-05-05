Previous
Day 126: YES !!!!!!!!!!! by jeanniec57
Photo 2639

Day 126: YES !!!!!!!!!!!

Finally, I was able to get copies of my very good friend's books. Autographed by her as well.

I am going to have to do dinner dishes fast so I can start in on Book 1 !
5th May 2024 5th May 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
723% complete

