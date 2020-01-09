Sign up
Day 9: Red Tail Hawk
I can't resist taking this bird's photo ... he is an education animal the center where I work and he is 20+_ years old !
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Monica
Great portrait!
January 18th, 2020
