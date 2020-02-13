Previous
Day 44: No frost ... so .... by jeanniec57
Photo 1118

do the next best thing .... take a photo of my frosted window in the garage doors!
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
