Day 55: Candy Challenge by jeanniec57
Photo 1129

Day 55: Candy Challenge

The camera club challenge this month is "I want Candy!"
I had 4 plans.... only one worked ... sorta.
I am not super happy with this but it is what I sent in for the challenge anyway.
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
