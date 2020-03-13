Previous
Day 73: If You Give a Rat a Cookie... by jeanniec57
Photo 1147

Day 73: If You Give a Rat a Cookie...

I love the children's book "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie".... I wonder what would happen if you give a rat a cookie?

These rats are very sweet and domestic. They have a bad rap because of wild rats.

SO, what happens if you give a rat a cookie? Ummm... he eats it !!!
