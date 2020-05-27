Previous
Next
Day 148: Oooooooooh! by jeanniec57
Photo 1222

Day 148: Oooooooooh!

I was taking photos for our insurance for all the new furniture and home remodel and his happened when the flash caught the bid screen tv screen.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise