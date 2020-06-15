Sign up
Photo 1241
Day 167: Fishing with Our Grandson
Our son and daughter in law don't want the kids' faces shown on the internet....but Lucas was very proud of his catch... I wish you could have seen his face !!!
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
