Day 167: Fishing with Our Grandson by jeanniec57
Day 167: Fishing with Our Grandson

Our son and daughter in law don't want the kids' faces shown on the internet....but Lucas was very proud of his catch... I wish you could have seen his face !!!
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
