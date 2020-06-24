Previous
Day 176: Baby Squirrel by jeanniec57
Day 176: Baby Squirrel

I am "momma" for this little guy.... at the end of the summer he will be released to carry on the life he is supposed to.
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
