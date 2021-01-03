Previous
Day 3: Snowy Morning by jeanniec57
Photo 1440

Day 3: Snowy Morning

We ate breakfast and shoveled after it stopped snowing and then of course, I took the camera for a walk ... this is our backyard and our firepit...
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
