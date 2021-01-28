Sign up
Photo 1462
Day 28: Considering Thievery !
If ever I was tempted to steal; I would steal some of these pieces.
But, I obeyed the law. I hope the owner does something cool with them.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
