Previous
Next
Day 28: Considering Thievery ! by jeanniec57
Photo 1462

Day 28: Considering Thievery !

If ever I was tempted to steal; I would steal some of these pieces.

But, I obeyed the law. I hope the owner does something cool with them.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise