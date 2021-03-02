Previous
Day 61: One More by jeanniec57
Day 61: One More

My husband said I am cheating ... not sure how he thinks that ... these are pictures I took ... I did the color by numbers on my tablet BUT these are photos of those projects. I did not just upload from my tablet .... so how is that cheating???
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
