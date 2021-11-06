Previous
Day 310: Beauty and the Beast? by jeanniec57
Day 310: Beauty and the Beast?

These anole stowed away in someone's suitcase ....so now he lives at the center since he traveled all the way from Florida. He is eye-ing up his dinner... in the right hand lower corner is a cricket trying to blend in!
6th November 2021

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
