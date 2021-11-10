Day 314: I had to be careful how I said this... (shothole)

I was doing a lesson on decomposers for grades 1-4 so I was doing my best to make this virtual program engaging and interesting.



The oak shothole leafminer, Japanagromyza viridula, is a very small fly that emerges in early spring to feed on oak leaf buds and very young leaves. ... The holes get bigger (up to 3/8 inch) as the leaves grow. Females eventually pierce leaves to lay eggs inside. Tiny maggots hatch and excavate blotch mines as they mature.



This was just one tiny portion of my hour long program ...