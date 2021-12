Day 328: So it begins...

The towers across the field at work are being replaced... I will have to get other photos of this process but this is the first time in 23 years that I can take this image without the electrical wires in it.



What is upsetting is the pair of red tail hawks now don't have a place to rest. They have been circling and circling looking for their towers. I hope the replacements are going to work for them.