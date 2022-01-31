Day 31: Not a Happy Grebe

Horned Grebes breed mid-May through early October. So this rescued grebe is in non-breeding mode right now. When the weather warms up in a day or two, we will release it so it can get back to its life!



Horned Grebes are great swimmers and divers. They can travel up to 600 feet under water and can stay submerged for up to 3 minutes. To take off, Horned Grebes must run along the surface of water to fly.



Horned Grebes and other grebes carry their young on their backs. They even do this when diving by tucking the chicks underneath their wings. Horned Grebes are migratory and typically migrate at night by themselves.