Previous
Next
Day 129: This Book is Difficult to Read... by jeanniec57
Photo 1929

Day 129: This Book is Difficult to Read...

I am going to try to keep reading ... it's not easy to read and I like to read for enjoyment.

Not giving up yet ....
9th May 2022 9th May 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
528% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise