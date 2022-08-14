Previous
Day 226: Weird Skies by jeanniec57
Day 226: Weird Skies

No rain but odd ... very odd skies!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
