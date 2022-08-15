Day 227: Eastern Phoebe - Male

My field guide described these little birds in this way:



Eastern Phoebes are fairly nondescript with dingy white underparts, dark head, lacking the pale eye-rings and pale wingbars of most other small flycatchers. Other useful field marks include the manner in which they wag or dip their tails down instead of up while perched and their alert, upright stances.



I am a little insulted for these birds that they were described as nondescript with dingy white underparts. My opinion is that they are neat and handsome little birds!

