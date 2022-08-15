Previous
Next
Day 227: Eastern Phoebe - Male by jeanniec57
Photo 2027

Day 227: Eastern Phoebe - Male

My field guide described these little birds in this way:

Eastern Phoebes are fairly nondescript with dingy white underparts, dark head, lacking the pale eye-rings and pale wingbars of most other small flycatchers. Other useful field marks include the manner in which they wag or dip their tails down instead of up while perched and their alert, upright stances.

I am a little insulted for these birds that they were described as nondescript with dingy white underparts. My opinion is that they are neat and handsome little birds!
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He IS a handsome little bird - and your blurred background shows him quite nicely
August 26th, 2022  
JeannieC57
@milaniet Thank you !
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise