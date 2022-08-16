Previous
Day 228: Pretty Lake by jeanniec57
Photo 2028

Day 228: Pretty Lake

16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
Like the light looking through the trees
August 26th, 2022  
JeannieC57
@milaniet That's what stopped me in my tracks ! Thank you =}
August 26th, 2022  
