Day 229: My Two Loves by jeanniec57
Photo 2029

Day 229: My Two Loves

HOW have so many years gone by?

My son and my grandson are the loves of my life (besides my husband).

I am shocked by how much they are alike. This is almost a timelapse .... in real time!
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie ace
What a terrific catch of the two of them - like that you chose to do it from the back
August 26th, 2022  
