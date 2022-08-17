Sign up
Photo 2029
Day 229: My Two Loves
HOW have so many years gone by?
My son and my grandson are the loves of my life (besides my husband).
I am shocked by how much they are alike. This is almost a timelapse .... in real time!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
Milanie
ace
What a terrific catch of the two of them - like that you chose to do it from the back
August 26th, 2022
