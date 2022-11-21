Sign up
Photo 2125
Day 325: Getting Ready for Family !!!!
Our son, daughter-in-law and grandkids are on their way !!!!!!
Happy Thanksgiving, one and all. Thank you to everyone who has encouraged me and commented on my images. Looking forward to another year of images to come!
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
0
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2125
photos
22
followers
17
following
582% complete
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
21st November 2022 2:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
November 21st, 2022
