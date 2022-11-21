Previous
Next
Day 325: Getting Ready for Family !!!! by jeanniec57
Photo 2125

Day 325: Getting Ready for Family !!!!

Our son, daughter-in-law and grandkids are on their way !!!!!!

Happy Thanksgiving, one and all. Thank you to everyone who has encouraged me and commented on my images. Looking forward to another year of images to come!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise