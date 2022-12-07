Previous
Day 341: Away in a Manger by jeanniec57
Photo 2141

Day 341: Away in a Manger

My mother bought this manger the first year as a new bride. It boggles my mind that this was 72 years ago.

It's mine now. I hope to pass this down to my grand-daughter or grand-son one day.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
