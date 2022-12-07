Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2141
Day 341: Away in a Manger
My mother bought this manger the first year as a new bride. It boggles my mind that this was 72 years ago.
It's mine now. I hope to pass this down to my grand-daughter or grand-son one day.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JeannieC57
@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
2141
photos
22
followers
17
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3000
Taken
7th December 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close