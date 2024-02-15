Previous
Day 46: Holy Snowblower !!!!!!!!! by jeanniec57
Day 46: Holy Snowblower !!!!!!!!!

14 inches of the stuff.... ugh !
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
