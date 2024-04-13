Previous
Day 104 Released ! Freedom ! by jeanniec57
Day 104 Released ! Freedom !

Even at this tiny size, they are independent from mom --- ears up and eyes open --- they were glad to go although this one froze long enough before he scooted into the cover.
JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
