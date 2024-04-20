Previous
Next
Day 111: Hatchling vs. 40 Year Old Box Turtle by jeanniec57
Photo 2624

Day 111: Hatchling vs. 40 Year Old Box Turtle

This baby turtle is going to be released as soon as the weather breaks !

Don't remove turtles from the wild. The older turtle cannot be released due to his injuries.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise