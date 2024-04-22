Previous
Next
Day 113 Hatchling Box Turtle by jeanniec57
Photo 2626

Day 113 Hatchling Box Turtle

Please don't remove turtles from the wild !!!!!!!!!!!

This fellow that brought the turtle to us at work should not have taken it from the woods. It was returned to a suitable habitat because young turtles don't have a set territory.

OLDER BOX TURTLES NEED TO BE TAKEN BACK WHERE THEY ARE FOUND!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise